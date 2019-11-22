If you were unaware, Jahseh Onfroy, better known to the music world as XXXTentacion, is getting ready to release his final posthumous album on December 6th called Bad Vibes Forever. To promote the project, X’s camp has decided to come through this week and roll out a new album trailer for it, which finds several of his peers speaking on his legacy.

In the video, Billie Eilish, Trippie Redd, PnB Rock, and more reflect on XXX’s impact. The Grammy-nominated Eilish called Onfroy "a beam of light" and "the most selfless kid" she ever met, meanwhile PnB Rock said he was “one the coolest n*ggas I met.”

“He really changed and impacted my life,” Trippie Redd said in the clip. “On a whole bigger scale that anybody could know. Forever and always” he added.

Check out the trailer of X's peers speaking on him (below). Bad Vibes Forever, which is led by the songs "Hearteater" and “Royalty,” drops in two weeks. Stay tuned.

"Music saved me as an individual, because I was literally haunted by myself,” XXXTentacion was quoted saying before he was senselessly murdered in 2018. “As a person, I was lost. It gave me a purpose. Within that purpose, I became able to display my pain for others. Initially, it just felt good. After a while, I wanted to be like a therapist for these kids."