Billie Eilish tour dates have officially been postponed. In wake of the Coronavirus epidemic, the Grammy-award winning singer is among the many artists that have been forced to push back their tour dates. Eleven dates have been affected including tomorrow night's show that was supposed to take place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. Other dates affected include her show at Madison Square Garden in New York City as well as her Brooklyn date at Barclays Center.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"I'm so sad to do this but we need to postpone these dates to keep everyone safe," she wrote. "We'll let you know when they can be rescheduled. Please keep yourselves healthy. I love you."

No word on when these dates would be rescheduled but this appears to be part of Live Nation's plan to cancel all events after WHO called Coronavirus a pandemic. Post Malone is also among the artists affected by the decision. Billboard reports that Live Nation will reevaluate the situation in April as they anticipate having these tour dates resume in a few months.

Peep the dates affected below.

03/13 – Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA

03/15 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

03/16 - Prudential Center - Newark, NJ

03/18 - Capital One Center - Washington, DC

03/19 - TD Garden - Boston, MA

03/20 - Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY

03/23 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI

03/24 - United Center - Chicago, IL

03/25 - Bankers Life Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN

03/27 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN

03/28 - Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO