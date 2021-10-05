This Halloween season, The Nightmare Before Christmas fans are in for a treat. Tim Burton's beloved 1993 classic animated film has become a staple for the holiday season, and according to new reports, the movie is undergoing a remake of sorts. For those who may not be familiar with the movie, Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, is bored with the ongoings of the spooky season and instead, decided to take over Christmas, much to his chagrin.

The Nightmare Before Christmas will be coming to the Los Angeles Banc of California Stadium in just a few weeks, and Billie Eilish will be starring in the live-to-concert event alongside music icon Danny Elfman who is responsible for voicing Jack Skellington's singing in the original film.

The 19-year-old Pop sensation will appear as Skellington's love interest Sally and will reportedly give her rendition of "Sally's Song." An orchestra will accompany the Grammy winner and other stars include Weird Al Yankovic as Lock, one member of the troublemaking trio that includes Shock and Barrell, and Ken Page who will also appear to reprise his role as the nefarious Oogie Boogie.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to have Billie joining up with the nightmare crew!" said Elfman in a statement. "This will be a real treat (not a trick)!"

