Billie Eilish is booked and busy. The 18-year-old swept the Grammys last weekend, nabbing a total of five trophies and losing only one of her six nominations to Lizzo for Best Pop Solo Performance. Billie made history as the youngest artist to win in all four major categories, and was only the second artist to do so in the award show's 62 year history. Along with winning in these categories—Best New Artist, Album of the Year for WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?, and both Record of the Year and Song of the Year for "bad guy"—she also won for Best Pop Vocal Album for the aforementioned WWAFAWDWG. She also made her Grammys performance debut, singing her devastatingly beautiful song, "when the party's over," while her brother and producer, Finneas—who also won Producer of the Year and Best Engineered Album, both Non Classical—played the piano. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy



Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy



Now, the pop wunderkind has secured the Oscars bag, as it was announced this week that Billie has been scheduled to perform at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards on February 9th.

This exciting news follows last month's announcement that Billie would be singing the theme song for the latest film in the James Bond franchise, No Time To Die. Billie and Finneas will also be writing the track, which makes Billie the youngest artist ever to write and record a Bond theme song. Though there is no word on when it will be released just yet, it's possible that Billie will debut the highly anticipated theme song at the Oscars next month.

Watch out for Billie, everyone. This girl is about to take over the world before she's even entered her 20s.