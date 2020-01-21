Coming off the success of her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (2019), Billie Eilish's massive fanbase is already looking for another musical offering from the 18-year-old pop phenom. This past weekend the "Come Out and Play" performer hit the stage at the 2020 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO music festival and took some time out to personally connect with fans and answer some questions about being nominated for multiple Grammys, when we could expect her sophomore album to be released, and more.

During an interview with iHeartRadio, Eilish revealed that she was grateful for being recognized by the Recording Academy stating, "I mean, winning any Grammy at all is like... Who would ever think you'd win a Grammy, you know what I mean? I've never thought, 'Oh I'd win a Grammy someday!' So, genuinely if I get anything I'll be happy if I don't I'm gonna be happy too, 'cause just to be nominated, what more could I ask for?"

Eventually, the topic of the follow up to her debut album came across during the interview. The singer/songwriter was asked if fans could expect another musical offering this year to which Eilish responded,

"This year? No, but I will be making it this year. But next few years? It’s coming. When it’s made. It’s not made yet."

We might not receive a full-length Billie Eilish project this year but we can expect to get a documentary starring the "bad guy" singer to hit the Apple TV streaming service in the coming months. Check out Billie Eilish's interview at the 2020 iHeartRadio Alter EGO music festival in its entirety below.