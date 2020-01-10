Billie Eilish has taken a well-deserved break from reality to head to Hawaii for a vacation and some R&R. The "Bad Guy" singer hit the beautiful land with some friends in tow and shared some of her favorite moments on Instagram with a gallery post that sees her kayaking, swimming, cruising in a boat and watching the sunset. "Been gone," she captioned the clips.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

While the posts pulled in all kinds of likes and reactions based on Hawaii's beauty, it's also a rare one for Billie since she's never, in the history of her career, been seen in anything other than baggy clothes that are a few sizes too big for her. Her Adam Sandler inspired wardrobe has always been applauded since Billie rocks her looks so effortlessly.

"I never want the world to know everything about me," Billie previously said of her style. “That’s why I wear baggy clothes. Nobody can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what’s underneath. Nobody can be like, ‘she’s slim-thick,’ ‘she’s not slim-thick,’ ‘she’s got a flat ass,’ ‘she’s got a fat ass.’ No one can say any of that because they don’t know.”

Peep her vacation pictures below.