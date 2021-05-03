She's ditched her green and black hair this time around and the world is getting a more mature, blonder, and sexier Billie Eilish. The 19-year-old superstar has been working at her career since she was 14, and throughout, Eilish has donned baggy clothes and dark glasses to keep her body away from the prying eyes of fans and press. For her Vogue feature, the singer stripped down to lingerie and spoke openly about her growth and not wanting to be controlled any longer.

Eilish's forthcoming album, Happier Than Ever, is slated for release at the end of July but it's already rollout season for the singer's team. We recently received "Your Power," Eilish's single from the album, and she spoke to Vogue about the song being a message to a person who abuses minors.

“It’s an open letter to people who take advantage – mostly men," said Eilish. "I would like people to listen to me. And not just try to figure out who I’m talking about, because it’s not about that. It’s really not at all about one person. You might think, ‘It’s because she’s in the music industry’ – no, dude. It’s everywhere. I don’t know one girl or woman who hasn’t had a weird experience, or a really bad experience. And men, too – young boys are taken advantage of constantly.”

“I wanted to say that it doesn’t matter who you are, what your life is, your situation, who you surround yourself with, how strong you are, how smart you are,” she continued. “You can always be taken advantage of. That’s a big problem in the world of domestic abuse or statutory rape – girls that were very confident and strong-willed finding themselves in situations where they’re like, ‘Oh my god, I’m the victim here?’ And it’s so embarrassing and humiliating and demoralizing to be in that position of thinking you know so much and then you realize, I’m being abused right now.”

Eilish wouldn't share information regarding her experience but the publication reports they were later informed that it "wasn't a music industry figure." Check out photos from Eilish's Vogue feature below.

