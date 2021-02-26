Billie Eilish’s new documentary, The World’s A Little Blurry, premiered today on Apple TV+. The documentary details the life of the “Bad Guy” singer from when she first started making music to her ultimate explosion as an artist. In the film, Eilish also talks about heavy topics like her struggle with her mental health, telling viewers that she used to cut herself when she was 14 or 15, wanting to “make herself bleed,” because “I thought I deserved it.”

Eilish also reveals a secret relationship she had in the documentary, one that neither party ever confirmed until now. Rapper Brandon Quention Adams, also known as 7:AMP, started dating Eilish when she was 16 and he was 22. The documentary shows footage of Eilish raving about him, calling him “so fine.”



Allegedly, the two had a lot of ups and downs in their relationship, with Eilish being frustrated over his destructive behaviors, including drunk driving. “I don’t want you to do that,” Eilish tells him. “I feel like you don’t take me seriously when I say that. I just want you safe.”

The two hit a breaking point in April of 2019 following Billie Eilish’s first Coachella performance, which boyfriend “Q” came to support her for. Eilish got frustrated when her boyfriend did not make time to meet up with her after her performance, and she later tells her parents about more of his “self-destructive” behavior, which includes him punching a wall and breaking his hand.

Later in the film, Eilish confirms that the two broke up, saying, “I just wasn’t happy, and I didn’t want the same things he wanted, and I don’t think that’s fair for him. I don’t think you should be in a relationship super excited about certain things that the other person couldn’t care less about. I don’t think that’s fair to you. I didn’t think that was fair to him. And there was just a lack of effort, I think. I literally was just like, ‘Dude, you don’t even have enough love to love yourself. You can’t love me, dude. And you don’t. You think you do.’”

Watch the trailer for the new documentary below.

