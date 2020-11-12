Billie Eilish Returns With Sinister-Sounding New Single "Therefore I Am"

Billie Eilish has been a polarizing figure in the music industry although there is no denying that she has the talent and songwriting chops to make hit songs. Ever since her 2019 album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go, Eilish has been racking up rewards and fans have been anticipating her next release. In July, she dropped a track called "My Future," and now she is back with a new effort called "Therefore I Am."

As many would come to expect from Eilish by now, this track has a very sinister feel to it as Eilish sings in a very soft and deep cadence, all while skeletal instrumental builds tension. Eilish also offers up some braggadocios rapped verses in between hooks, which adds some variation to the listening experience.

Quotable Lyrics:

Stop, what the hell are you talking about?

Get my pretty name outta your mouth

We are not the same with or without

Don't talk 'bout me like how you might know how I feel

Top of the world, but your world isn't real

Your world's an ideal