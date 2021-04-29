Billie Eilish Returns With New Single & Video For "Your Power"

Billie Eilish has been leading up to this moment for the last few days, hyping up her return to the main stage by announcing her upcoming sophomore studio album on Tuesday. The project will be released in July, giving the superstar pop artist a chance to properly promote the new body of work with singles, videos, and more content along the way.

As we all wait for Happier Than Ever, which is completely written and produced by Billie and her brother FINNEAS, the 19-year-old singer has come through with her new single and video for "Your Power." Billie's haunting vocals and FINNEAS' low-key pop production shine here as the singer sits in the desert, harmonizing to a snake. The self-directed video was released a few moments ago and it has already racked up over a quarter of a million views.

"this is one of my favorite songs i’ve ever written," said Billie on Instagram. "i feel very vulnerable putting this one out because i hold it so close to my heart. this is about many different situations that we’ve all either witnessed or experienced. i hope this can inspire change. try not to abuse your power.

Check it out below and stay tuned for Happier Than Ever, the sophomore album from Billie Eilish which will be released on July 30.

Quotable Lyrics:

I thought that I was special

You made me feel

Like it was my fault you were the devil

Lost your appeal

Does it keep you in control?

For you to keep her in a cage?

And you swear you didn't know

You said you thought she was your age