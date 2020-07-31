mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Billie Eilish Returns With Melancholic New Track "My Future"

Alexander Cole
July 31, 2020 15:51
326 Views
33
2
Image via Billie EilishImage via Billie Eilish
Image via Billie Eilish

My Future
Billie Eilish

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
54% (6)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

Billie Eilish is back with a new song that will certainly serve you well on a rainy day.


Billie Eilish has consistently been one of the more interesting voices in pop music over the last couple of years. Her last project was lauded by critics as a forward-thinking project that brought experimentation to the pop space. Eilish's brand of melancholic yet dark tracks are something that has been replicated by other artists, to varying degrees of success. Now, Eilish is back to remind people of what made stand out in the first place.

Her latest track "My Future," is an extremely melancholic and sad track about what lies ahead. Things in life are never certain and this is exactly what Eilish is grappling with. Eilish's laid back vocals are placed on top of a down-tempo instrumental that elicits all of the emotions one would come to expect from the lyrical content. A beat switch comes in mid-track, although eventually, it slows back down as Eilish finishes off the song.

Give this track a spin and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

I can't seem to focus
And you don't seem to notice
I'm not here
I'm just a mirror
You check your complexion
To find your reflection's all alone

Billie Eilish
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  3
  2
  326
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Billie Eilish My Future new song new music
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Billie Eilish Returns With Melancholic New Track "My Future"
33
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject