Billie Eilish Returns With Melancholic New Track "My Future"

Billie Eilish has consistently been one of the more interesting voices in pop music over the last couple of years. Her last project was lauded by critics as a forward-thinking project that brought experimentation to the pop space. Eilish's brand of melancholic yet dark tracks are something that has been replicated by other artists, to varying degrees of success. Now, Eilish is back to remind people of what made stand out in the first place.

Her latest track "My Future," is an extremely melancholic and sad track about what lies ahead. Things in life are never certain and this is exactly what Eilish is grappling with. Eilish's laid back vocals are placed on top of a down-tempo instrumental that elicits all of the emotions one would come to expect from the lyrical content. A beat switch comes in mid-track, although eventually, it slows back down as Eilish finishes off the song.

Give this track a spin and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

I can't seem to focus

And you don't seem to notice

I'm not here

I'm just a mirror

You check your complexion

To find your reflection's all alone