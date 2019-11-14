mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Billie Eilish Returns With "everything i wanted"

Aron A.
November 13, 2019 20:01
everything i wanted
Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish is back in the fold with her latest song.


Billie Eilish rocketed to stardom this year, although she's been putting in work for a while. The singer's readying to follow 2019 with a massive year planned in 2020 including an arena tour but until then, she's back with some new music. Eilish released her new single, "everything i wanted" earlier today which marks her first official release since dropping WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? 

"This song is one my brother and I wrote about each other.” Eilish said about the song in a press statement, “No matter what happens, we always have been and will be there to make it better.”

The song arrives days after promising two new songs. Clearly, she's kept her word but when will we receive the next song? Hopefully soon.

Quotable Lyrics
I had a dream 
I got everything I wanted
When I wake up, I see
You with me

Billie Eilish
