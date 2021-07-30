Billie Eilish Releases Reflective Sophomore Album "Happier Than Ever"

The pressures of celebrity have been weighing heavily on Billie Eilish in recent months. The Popstar has been riding high since she was introduced into the music scene, but this year, Eilish has found herself on the receiving end of criticism and allegations. Like many artists who have made their way to the top of the charts and faced controversy during their reign. Eilish returned with apologies, and now, she's released Happier Than Ever, an album that reflects on how she's navigated stardom and the pandemic.

Eilish spoke with Apple Music about creating the project with her brother FINNEAS. “It wasn't forced, it wasn't pressured, it wasn't scary,” she said. “It was nice... I feel like everything I've created before this, as much as I love it, was kind of a battle with myself. I've actually talked to artists that are now going through the rise, and what I've said to them is, ‘I know what it's like, but I also don't know what it's like for you.’ Because everybody goes through something completely different."

Stream Happier Than Ever and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Getting Older

2. I Didn't Change My Number

3. Billie Bossa Nova

4. my future

5. Oxytocin

6. GOLDWING

7. Lost Cause

8. Halley's Comet

9. Not My Responsibility

10. OverHeated

11. Everybody Dies

12. Your Power

13. NDA

14. Therefore I Am

15. Happier Than Ever

16. Male Fantasy