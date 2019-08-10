Though Billie Eilish is pretty controversial on this site (we know y'all love to hate her), the young artist has been making quite the moves in this past year especially. Beyond just her music, Billie has made it known that her passion for fashion comes as a close second, and even recently revealed her very own collaborated line of clothing, with outlandish L.A-based streetwear label, Freak City, after gushing over their designs in a tour of her insanely decked out closet with HYPEBAE. Now, the 17 year-old has trturned once again with yet another collaboration with a streetwear label, this time with the European brand, Siberia Hills.

The capsule is comprised of three pieces: two hoodies and a T-shirt, all with the same illustrated graphic which sees a (pretty NSFW) anime girl in 4 different fits and poses, paired with “Billie” written in Katakana. If you pay close attention to the detailing, you can see its sleeves feature a detailing of “Billie” and “Siberia Hills.” The hoodies come in both a black and white colorway, and the shirt, which comes only in black, features the same red-hued design as the hoodies, with the sleeves also including the same stitching of the creators. The mini-collection is priced between $35 and $65 USD, and is available now for a limited time only at store.billieeilish.com. The full collection can be previewed HERE.