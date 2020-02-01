Firefly Music Festival looks to be worth the trip this year.
The full line-up for Firefly Music Festival 2020 has been officially announced.
Billie Eilish, Halsey, Rage Against the Machine, and Blink-182 are just a few of the names set to perform at this year's festival in Delaware's The Woodlands venue.
On the hip hop side of things, names of interest include Big Boi, Run the Jewels, Don Toliver, Leikeli47, Lil Tecca, and more.
Four-day general admission tickets will go on sale on February 3rd and start at $299.
The full Firefly Music Festival 2020 lineup is as follows:
Absofacto
Anna Lunoe
Avi Kaplan
Badflower
Big Boi
Big Wild
Billie Eilish
Blackbear
Blink-182
Boys Noize
Bryce Vine
Cage the Elephant
Cash Cash
Cat Dealers
Choir! Choir! Choir!
CHVRCHES
Clozee
Cold War Kids
Conan Gray
Cray
Cub Sport
David Lee Roth
Dayglow
Devon Gilfillian
Diplo
Dominic Fike
Don Toliver
Eliza & The Delusionals
Gashi
Grandson
Grouplove
Haiku Hands
Halsey
Hugel
Illenium
Illiterate Light
JJ Wilde
K.Flay
Kali Uchis
Khalid
Leif Vollebekk
Leikeli47
Lil Dicky
Lil Tecca
Loud Luxury
Lucii
Maggie Rogers
Mallrat
Matt Maeson
Meute
Michigander
Missio
Neon Trees
NGHTMRE
Noah Cyrus
Noga Erez
Omar Apollo
Petit Biscuit
Rage Against the Machine
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
RDGLDGRN
RL Grime
Run the Jewels
Space Jesus
Sub Urban
Sudan Archives
The Band Camino
The Districts
The Glorious Sons
The Regrettes
The Struts
The Unlikely Candidates
Tove Lo
Trevor Daniel
Turnover
Whipped Cream
White Reaper
99 Neighbors