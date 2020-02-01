The full line-up for Firefly Music Festival 2020 has been officially announced.

Billie Eilish, Halsey, Rage Against the Machine, and Blink-182 are just a few of the names set to perform at this year's festival in Delaware's The Woodlands venue.

On the hip hop side of things, names of interest include Big Boi, Run the Jewels, Don Toliver, Leikeli47, Lil Tecca, and more.

Four-day general admission tickets will go on sale on February 3rd and start at $299.

The full Firefly Music Festival 2020 lineup is as follows:

Absofacto

Anna Lunoe

Avi Kaplan

Badflower

Big Boi

Big Wild

Billie Eilish

Blackbear

Blink-182

Boys Noize

Bryce Vine

Cage the Elephant

Cash Cash

Cat Dealers

Choir! Choir! Choir!

CHVRCHES

Clozee

Cold War Kids

Conan Gray

Cray

Cub Sport

David Lee Roth

Dayglow

Devon Gilfillian

Diplo

Dominic Fike

Don Toliver

Eliza & The Delusionals

Gashi

Grandson

Grouplove

Haiku Hands

Halsey

Hugel

Illenium

Illiterate Light

JJ Wilde

K.Flay

Kali Uchis

Khalid

Leif Vollebekk

Leikeli47

Lil Dicky

Lil Tecca

Loud Luxury

Lucii

Maggie Rogers

Mallrat

Matt Maeson

Meute

Michigander

Missio

Neon Trees

NGHTMRE

Noah Cyrus

Noga Erez

Omar Apollo

Petit Biscuit

Rage Against the Machine

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

RDGLDGRN

RL Grime

Run the Jewels

Space Jesus

Sub Urban

Sudan Archives

The Band Camino

The Districts

The Glorious Sons

The Regrettes

The Struts

The Unlikely Candidates

Tove Lo

Trevor Daniel

Turnover

Whipped Cream

White Reaper

99 Neighbors