In an era where everything has become about the need for visual stimulation, a star's style, and personal aesthetic is arguably just as important as their talent and the work they put out - at least so much as the image they try to present of themselves to fans. For women especially, the way they dress is being looked at more closely than ever, with fans expecting only the best in terms of cohesion of style with their work and their wardrobe. One star who has gained a lot of recognition, obviously for her talent, but also for her outlandish stylistic choices, is 17 year-old Billie Eilish. The star sat down to talk to Vogue Australia in a recent interview, in which she shared details about the personal importance she places on her (much talked about) aesthetic.

Eilish was very deeply inspired by Rih Rih's 2014 CFDA speech, which she during the interview. "What I like about just dressing like I'm 800 sizes bigger than I am is it kinda gives nobody the opportunity to judge what your body looks like," Eilish said, in the video below. "I don't wanna give anyone the excuse of judging. It's not like everyone's gonna judge you but they all do in their head. Anything you look at, you judge. That's just how we work. That's how human beings work." Adding that she wants to remain "mysterious," Eilish was then asked what she loves about fashion. "I remember seeing an acceptance speech that Rihanna gave where she said that fashion has always been her defense mechanism, and I feel like I've never felt something as strongly hearing someone else say it as I did when I heard her say that," she said. "It's always been that way for me. It's always been my security blanket. It's my way of expression without having to use words . . . Fashion is its own language and I use mine all day, every day. I always have." Say what you want about the young singer's unconventional wardrobe, it's easy to see that she dresses for herself and her own taste, and doesn't take into regard what anyone else has to say. Now how can you slam her for that?