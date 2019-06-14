Billie Eilish isn't one to force her beliefs on her fans. The only time she's sent messages to her fans have been in regards to their safety and encouraging her followers to ask for help if they're struggling with mental health. More recently, however, Billie has pleaded with her fans to consider no longer eating meat after reposting a graphic video to her Instagram that shows the sad happenings in an industrial farming environment.



Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

The video Billie reposted came from Instagram user Carla Beltran Urquidi that shows very graphic clips of animals being abused.

“I keep my mouth shut most of the time about this because I believe everyone should do eat and say whatever they want..and I don't feel the need to shove what I believe in, in anyone's face," Billie wrote in her Instagram story. "But man.. if you can watch the videos that I just posted and not give a f*ck that its YOU contributing by LITERALLY EATING the creatures that are being fully tortured just for your pleasure. I feel sorry for you."

She further detailed how she understands that meat may taste good but even just one person making a change can help. "If you have half a brain, you should know ‘one person’ adds up be smarter.”