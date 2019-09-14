Billie Eilish is in a charitable mood. Yesterday, the pop star used her platform on Instagram to announce her plans to donate a portion of her earning from her Atlanta’s Music Midtown Festival performance to Planned Parenthood.

This timing is intentional. Georgia currently has some of the most restrictive regulations of abortions in the United States. “ATLANTA. One of my favorite places in the world, to be in, and play shows!! But I do not love the state’s lawmaker’s decision to take away women’s rights. I still cannot believe we are even having this conversation in 2019,” the singer wrote on a no-longer-available Instagram story. So far, there have been over 300 bills filed limiting access to abortions in this country. Planned Parenthood hopes to combat this movement with help from the music industry. Eilish is one of 140 artists who have endorsed Planned Parenthood.

She ended the post saying, “I’m donating a portion of my guarantee tomorrow to @plannedparenthood. We need this organization more than ever. Swipe up to learn more and sign the petition, and if you have any spare change, donate. You can seriously help someone. See you tomorrow atl.”

