Billie Eilish's life changed drastically at the age of 17, going from another teen raised in Highland Park, Los Angeles to a mega pop superstar who this year pulled in six Grammy nominations for her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Understandably such success at a young age can be a lot on anyone and Billie recently opened up to Gayle King on CBS This Morning on how the pressure and fame affected her.



"I was so unhappy last year. I was so unhappy, and I was so, like, joyless," she said of her first year in the spotlight. "I don't want to be too dark, but I genuinely didn't think I would make it to 17." Billie further explained one instance in Berlin where she questioned jumping out a window, leading her to tears in her hotel room. "I was alone in my hotel, and I remember there was a window right there," she explained. "I remember crying because I was thinking about how, the way that I was going to die was, I was gonna do it."

Having made it through to the other side, thanks to her mother and brother, Billie now wants to inspire her beloved fans. "I just grab them by the shoulders and I'm like, 'Please, take care of yourself and be good to yourself and be nice to yourself. Don't take that extra step and hurt yourself further and you can't take it back,'" she added.