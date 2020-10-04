Billie Eilish is launching an initiative to inspire her fans to register to vote, despite her saying it's something she doesn't want to have to be involved in. Eilish announced the initiative in a video on her Instagram.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

"Hello!" she begins the video. "So, I wish that I didn't have to be making this video because I really wish I could just not give a f--k and it would be fine, and I wouldn't have to worry about any of this stuff. But as much as I don't want to be involved in this f--king s--t, as in politics and as in this election, I think it is incredibly important that we all involve ourselves. Even if we'd rather stab ourselves in the face than talk about it, we need to talk about it."

Eilish has expressed her support for the Democratic party earlier this year by performing at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

"It's basically a pledge," she continued. "Just because I think that I'm gonna need a promise from a lot of you guys, especially a lot of you new 18-year-olds. Like me, this is gonna be my first time voting. I used to not care about this kinda thing, and I think it's really, really important that you care... Register to vote. Please vote. It really, really matters.

"I wish I didn't have to do this but it's come to this point and it's really important," the singer reiterated, before concluding, "If you care about yourself, if you care about your friends and racial injustices and climate change, then you've gotta vote. Like, there's no excuse at this point. You know? I love you. Stay safe, wear a mask. Vote."

Fans can text "BILLIE" to 50409 to register to vote in time for the 2020 Presidential Election on November 3rd.

[Via]