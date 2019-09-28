Billie Eilish is hitting the road for a major arena tour in 2020. Kicking off in Miami, Florida on March 8th, the tour will take Eilish across the United States, as well as a number of other countries. The young star will be stopping in Mexico, France, Belgium, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, and many more before concluding at the end of July in the United Kingdom.

Earlier this month, Eilish released the video for her song “all the good girls go to hell.” In the description of the video, Eilish left an important note bringing awareness to global warming. She wrote, “A note from Billie: right now there are millions of people all over the world begging our leaders to pay attention. our earth is warming up at an unprecedented rate, icecaps are melting, our oceans are rising, our wildlife is being poisoned and our forests are burning. on September 23rd, the UN will host the 2019 Climate Action Summit to discuss how to tackle these issues. the clock is ticking. on friday september 20th and friday september 27th you can make your voice be heard. take it to the streets. #climatestrike https://globalclimatestrike.net.”

Tickets for her upcoming “WHERE DO WE GO? WORLD TOUR” will be going on sale on October 4th. You can find more information on her website here.