Whether you like her music or not, you have to admit that Billie Eilish is a rising star out here that has gained quite a bit of notoriety thanks to her latest project, including the hit single "Bad Guy." Eilish has become the favorite artist of some Hollywood's elite actors and actresses including Melissa McCarthy. McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish, and Elisabeth Moss were all on The Ellen Degeneres Show to discuss their brand new movie The Kitchen and as you can imagine, Eilish was brought up during the interview.

Ellen asked McCarthy about her love for the young pop star and out of nowhere, Eilish popped out of a box on set. This stunt has been pulled before on Ellen's show but guests still seemed to get scared every time and McCarthy was no different. For quite a bit of time afterward, McCarthy continued to shake and seemed to have been scared out of her mind.

Whether it be Eilish's gothic demeanor or overly baggy clothes that did it, we're not sure but we're sure the puppet master, Ellen, was happy with the reaction that was had.

Meanwhile, McCarthy's new film The Kitchen has her playing an Irish mob wife in the 1970s. The trailer just dropped and you can watch it below.

