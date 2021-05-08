Billie Eilish is one of the biggest artists in the world and at the age of 19, she has already won various Grammy Awards and it doesn't feel like she will be slowing down in the immediate future. In July, the artist will be delivering her highly-anticipated album Happier Than Ever and fans are excited to see what she has in store.

More recently, Eilish was on the cover of British Vogue where she showed off a massive style change that took many by surprise. Eilish also got to talk about her love of Karaoke during her sitdown with the magazine and she even had a surprising admission. At first, she noted that she loves to sing H.E.R. songs although the big shock was when she revealed her love of Chief Keef.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty

“I really love H.E.R., I feel empowered when I sing H.E.R. songs, or like, Chief Keef to be honest,” she said. “I don’t even know if they have Chief Keef at karaoke bars, but I would request some Chief Keef.”

Chief Keef has a lot of iconic songs under his belt although we're unsure which track is Eilish's favorite. However, we can't help but picture what it would be like if she decided to sing something like "Faneto" at a Karaoke bar. That would truly be a sight to behold.