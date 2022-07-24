Billie Eilish Drops Off 2 New Songs In Surprise EP "Guitar Songs"

Billie Eilish has been going through a lot recently. In May, the singer/songwriter broke up with Matthew Tyler Vorce, and in an interview with David Letterman, she opened up about dealing with Tourette's Syndrome. Nevertheless, she continues to be an inspiration for many in the music industry and beyond: Harry Styles said Billie "broke the spell" for him and Cardi B called her "my f**king baby."

Now, the singer is getting a few things off her chest in a surprise EP containing two new tracks. The EP, Guitar Songs, is intimate and vulnerable. As advertised by its title, the songs find Billie for the most part singing solo with a guitar.

The first track, "TV," depicts personal hardship and larger social strife simultaneously. Billie sings of heartbreak, opening the song with the lyrics, "I don't wanna talk right now / I just wanna watch TV / I'll stay in the pool and drown / So I don't have to watch you leave." Through the titular TV, however, Eilish is able to zoom out. At first, it works as a punchline, as Eilish croons, "I put on Survivor just to watch somebody suffer." But it quickly gets more serious, as Billie references the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial along with the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The second song, "The 30th," features a picked guitar and a vivid story of a close friend who got into an accident. The soft song crescendos into a barrage of What If's as Eilish lists how things might have gone differently.

Check out the new music from Billie below, and let us know what you think of it in the comments.

