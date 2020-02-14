Billie Eilish Drops Bond Theme Song "No Time To Die"

Billie Eilish has released her theme song for the upcoming 007 movie No Time To Die. Fresh off of winning multiple Grammys including Album of the Year and Record of the year, she teams up with her brother Finneas, Stephen Lipson, Hans Zimmer, Matt Dunkley, and Johnny Marr to make the record come to life. The song arrives a little over a month before the film's debut in April.

This marks another milestone in Billie Eilish's career as she's now the youngest artist in history to write and record a theme song for James Bond. She, alongside Finneas, Zimmer and Marr will perform the record at the Brit Awards on Feb. 18th.

“It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock," she said.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

You were my life, but life is far away from fair

Was I stupid to love you?

Was I reckless to help?

