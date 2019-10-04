Billie Eilish is one of the most buzzed-about singers in the industry right now and even she's been ghosted by a guy. The 17-year-old has previously opened up about her first kiss and how the guy told her it wasn't "magical at all" and now Billie has explained the story further during her visit on The Howard Stern Show.



Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

As the full story goes, the date happened when Billie was the tender age of 13 and the guy not only dissed her after the kiss but also ditched her at the movie theater. "He was super-rich, and his butler – literally, his butler – his butler was there the entire time, but in a different movie theater and he took him and left and I was stuck there," she explained.

"Then a baby came up to me. I was like, 'Oh my God, a baby! And it's smiling at me!' And I smiled, and it started screaming and crying and ran away," she added. "I went home and cried, and then the next day it was Valentine's Day."

While the unknown guy is old news, Billie did provide an update on how he's looking now: "Dude is hella ugly now."