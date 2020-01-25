Billie Eilish Dedicates “Everything I Wanted” Video To Her Brother Finneas

A sibling bond that extends deep into the music.

Pop darling Billie Eilish struck gold with her debut album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP WHERE DO WE GO?, topping a handful of "Best Of 2019" lists and garnering an "Album of the Year" nomination at the upcoming 2020 GRAMMY Awards. To keep the momentum going, Billie is now dropping the music video for the album's re-issue single "everything i wanted."

No word yet on if she'll add this song to her anticipated performance at the GRAMMYs, but we wouldn't be surprised if it's part of a medley with previous hits "All the Good Girls Go to Hell" and "Bad Guy." This one in particular is dedicated to her brother and frequent music collaborator Finneas O’Connell. Inspired by a dream where she finds herself committing suicide and realizing nobody cares, the "everything i wanted" music video turns that horrid vision into something a bit more cinematic and way less morbid. Yeah, she drives herself and Finneas into the Pacific Ocean in this self-directed effort, but she sings about their strong bond as it occurs and they also hold hands while drifting off into the deep blue sea. It's a strong message that proves the strength of a tight sibling bond is something that can withstand any and all obstacles.

Watch Billie Eilish's new music video for "everything i wanted" above, and catch her performance this Sunday (Jan 26) live at the 2020 Grammys airing on CBS at 8PM ET/5PM PT.