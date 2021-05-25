As multiple music festivals continue to make a return in 2021 — hello, Summer Smash Fest in Chicago! — one that many are quite excited to see come back is the Austin City Limits Fest. After taking last year off as a result of the global pandemic, the Texas-based music festival is back with an insane lineup of all-stars from past and present.



Image: Ethan Miller/Getty Images for BET

The headliners for ACL Festival this year make up a mashup of new faves, like Billie Eilish, DaBaby, Jack Harlow and Doja Cat amongst others, to legends in their own right like the incomparable Stevie Nicks, the alt-rocking Modest Mouse and goddess of Neo Soul herself Erykah Badu. Other notable acts hitting the stage include Miley Cyrus, Rufus Du Sol, Freddie Gibbs, Megan Thee Stallion, Machine Gun Kelly, Tierra Whack, Omar Apollo, Phoebe Bridgers, 070 Shake, St. Vincent, Toosii, Hinds, Polo G, Bleachers, Bia, Greta Van Fleet and a laundry list of others.

Much like Coachella, ACL 2021 goes down over the span of two weekends. The first is set for Oct. 1-3, followed by Weekend 2 going down between Oct. 8-10. True Texans know how much the city loves Zilker Metropolitan Park, making it the perfect location for all the festivities to go down.

Tickets are selling out fast, with three-day passes starting at $275 for general access if you can still get them and $3,800 for all the big ballers looking to cop the "platinum package." Some packages also have hotel options, making this one worth the trip if you're willing to take it with a few homies.

To make things even better, 2021 marks the 20-year anniversary of ACL Festival. With that said, expect tons of surprises and an all-around good time as revenge for missing out last year. Cop your tickets right now by clicking here.

Is your fave performing for Austin City Limits 2021 Festival? Peep the official lineup below and let us know: