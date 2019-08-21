Billie Eilish has come a long way from her days growing up in Highland Park, Los Angeles. At the age of 13, Billie was in meetings with record executives crafting her career and in a recent interview with Pharell for V Magazine, the now 17-year-old detailed how she had to fight to not be "manipulated by the stereotypical label or industry."

"I remember the first time I had any sort of meeting with a label or management, I was 13. I think the only people that didn’t look at me like I was going to have a horrible career were the people that I ended up working with," she said, detailing further how many people told her she would be used since she was stepping into her career so young.



Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

The "Bad Guy" singer detailed further how lucky and grateful she is for the team she has who have let her have the final say on everything she does. "I think that might just be because I have always been the kind of person that knows what the fuck I want, and if it’s not what I want, then I am not going to do it."

Billie even credited being stubborn for her success. "I think it’s my best quality and my worst quality, how strong-willed I am, because it has brought me here," she added "It literally has created who I am."