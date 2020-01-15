There is a lineage James Bond movies and powerful theme songs to accompany them. The 25th film in the franchise, No Time To Die, is set to release in April, and until now, it remained a secret which artist would have the honor of singing the theme. Billie Eilish will be marking another huge milestone in her career by writing the title song with her elder brother and trusted collaborator, FINNEAS. The release date for the song has not been announced yet.

Before this news was made official, Eilish teased that she would be fulfilling this role by posting photos of famous Bond Girls on her Instagram Story. “It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor," the 18-year-old artist said in a press release. "James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock”. FINNEAS added: “Writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we’ve been dreaming about doing our entire lives. There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live And Let Die. We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007.”

It has also been confirmed that Hans Zimmer will compose the score for the Cary Joji Fukunag-directed film.