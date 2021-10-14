With the help of Jimmy Kimmel, Billie Eilish checked several items off of her bucket list on the comedian's late-night show, Wednesday night. The list included punching someone and Kimmel was happy to oblige.

“Now, you know what, I think you should punch me because I’m probably the strongest person here,” Kimmel told Eilish. “Don’t hold back. I’m like a seal, I’m telling you. Hit me as hard as you want in the stomach.”

“Well, the goal was for the face but I’m not going to do that to you,” the Happier Than Ever singer joked in response.



Tristan Fewings / Getty Images

By the time the show ended, Eilish took a minute to call Kimmel and the audience back to her 2019 appearance on the show, during which Kimmel asked her about several pop-culture stories from before her time.

“Wait, really quick, do you remember the last time I was here and you made me look a little stupid?” Eilish said. “I thought it was funny because I was playing along and everybody thought I was actually serious and didn’t know anything.”

Kimmel explained that he “didn’t do it on purpose,” and called out her haters for being upset.

After the interview, Eilish and Finneas performed "Happier Than Ever" from the Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood.

