Nardwuar's most recent interview session was recorded within the last 24 hours with Billie Eilish on the receiving end. The singer-songwriter was in Nardwuar's hometown of Vancouver, where she performed a medley of songs at the PNE Amphitheatre. As I'm sure the youthful-majority will attest, Billie's concert showing in Vancouver was an emotionally-trying affair.

When she called upon to sublimate a distress signal, they found a way to do it. Before delving into a performance of "idontwannabeyouanymore." she yelled, "If you absolutely hate yourself then this song is for you." Call it synthetic agony all you want, but the 2000-and-beyond crowd seems to respond quite admirably to her concert histrionics. And since Nardwuar has taken an interest in her backstory, who am I to blow against the wind? My days of feigning interest over Billie Eilish are finito, and it's because Nardwuar granted her passage into my heart in some way.

Billie Eilish's connection with her fans is contingent on the manner in which she communicates. For example, Eilish is born in an era that isn't familiar with Hilary Duff's "Lizzie McGuire" character. When Eilish looks at Duff she sees a soccer mom with Instagram privileges. When Nardwuar looks at her with the same discretionary eyes, he sees "Lizzie McGuire" for what she is: a fanfic bonanza waiting to happen. Thanks to Nardwuar the old heads and the Billie Eilish's of the world have a universal translator to help bridge the gap. Check out the interview down below, you won't be displeased.

