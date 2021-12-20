Last week, "Ocean Eyes" singer Billie Eilish made a candid confession during her interview with Howard Stern. The 20-year old admitted that she started watching pornographic material when she was 11-years-old. "As a woman, I think porn is a disgrace. I used to watch a lot of porn, to be honest. I think it really destroyed my brain and I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed to so much porn," she stated.

On Monday, former adult actor Randy Spears applauded and agreed with Eilish for her statements. The star has appeared in more than 1,400 hardcore films from 1987 to 2011. Spears told TMZ, "Billie has a lot of guts to come out and speak her mind on an issue like this. I applaud it."

Now, the former actor believes that Billie may be able to help other young adults who were exposed to pornographic images at a young age. Spears admits that the porn industry encouraged his drug abuse while simultaneously destroying any chance for normal relationships with women outside of the industry. With such a large platform that continues to grow, she has the opportunity to successfully reach out to young men and women who have also been affected by this exposure.



Kevin Winters/Getty Image

Spears wasn't the only one that agreed with her assertions. Expert Brad Salzman, the founder of the New York Sexual Addiction Center, said it's not unusual for children to begin watching online porn at the age of 11. Since the interview, many clinical experts have come forward to further support the topic by providing studies and results that prove the potential effects of pornographic content at a young age.

