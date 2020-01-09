Billie Eilish is currently enjoying her reign as one of the industry's biggest pop music superstars. Case in point, 18-year-old Eilish recently achieved Grammy domination with six nominations, including Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year, Best New Artist, and Best Pop Vocal Album. Given the sheer volume of nods, it's no surprise that Billie Eilish will be performing at the ceremony, an achievement she announced last night via Twitter.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Alongside Billie Eilish, fellow performers have been named as Lizzo (who leads the pack with an impressive tally of eight nominations), Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, and Aerosmith, who are said to be delivering a "career-spanning" performance. Sadly, hip-hop does not appear to be represented on the big stage. And while the Grammys have continuously moved to alienate hip-hop through clockwork snubs and notable omissions, they remain the biggest Award Ceremony in music to date. As such, it's a big win for both Eilish and Lizzo, further validation of their impressive and triumphant ascents.

Look for the Grammys to kick off on January 26th -- are you excited to see Eilish, Lizzo, and Aerosmith in action?