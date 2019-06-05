We're halfway through 2019 and there have already been some record-breaking music moments that have gone down in history. As we approach the hot, summer months, artists are sure to crank out jams that they hope will be a staple throughout the remainder of the year, but until then, Billboard's staff has compiled their "The 50 Best Songs of 2019 (So Far)" list.

Making our way from 50 to number one, here are some noteworthy artists: Mustard and Migos' hit song "Pure Water" snagged the 40th spot on the list. Maxo Kream climbed three spots above them at #37 with his track "Meet Again." Avant-garde artist Tierra Wack continues to shine and her single "Only Child" was placed at #33. DaBaby has certainly had a breakout year in 2019, and his single "Suge" sits at #29. Tyler The Creator's "I Think" took #22, Kehlani and Ty Dolla $ign's "Nights Like This" made it to #14, 21 Savage's "A Lot" was placed at #12, and Swae Lee and Post Malone's "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse)" collaboration was one above at #11.



Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

The Megan Thee Stallion takeover has been real throughout 2019 so it isn't surprising that Billboard chose her single "Big Ole Freak" for #9. One of the catchiest songs of the year (so far) has been Blueface's "Thotiana" which made it all the way up to #6 on the list. Ariana Grande's "7 Rings" was one above at #5. No one has seen a greater come up in 2019 more than Lil Nas X who, along with Billy Ray Cyrus, sits at the #3 spot with "Old Town Road (Remix)."

The top two spots? Number two was reserved for Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy" while the #1 song of 2019 (so far) according to Billboard belongs to the Jonas Brothers for "Sucker." Check out the entire list here and let us know who your top picks are for the year.