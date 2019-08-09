NBA Hall of Famer Bill Walton had himself a hell of a time at the San Diego Padres' "Grateful Dead Night" on Thursday, including an impromptu discussion with the umpires and coaches that delayed the start of the game.

Walton, a well-noted Dead Head, got things started ahead of the Padres vs Colorado Rockies game by performing with The Electric Waste Band, much to the delight of the tie-dye t-shirt wearing fans in attendance. Once he was good and warmed up, Walton took the mound to throw out two ceremonial first pitches - because his first attempt was patently atrocious.

And after all that, the game was still on track to get underway at 7:10pm, as planned. That is, until Walton joined his old friend, Rockies manager Bud Black to turn in the lineup cards. He proceeded to chat with the coaches and umpires gathered around home plate for several minutes, which ultimately delayed the start of the game, in classic Bill Walton fashion.

Check out what he had to say about his disastrous first pitch, as well as some other highlights from his experience at Grateful Dead Night, in the tweets embedded below.