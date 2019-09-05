Bill Simmons has made quite a name for himself over the years thanks to his approach to sports journalism and the fact that he loves the Boston Celtics more than anything in this world. Simmons' love for the Celtics runs so deep that he will defend them at every turn and remain naively optimistic until the team has finally been knocked out of the playoffs for good. Having said all that, it shouldn't come as a surprise that he's somewhat of a Lakers hater.

His hatred for the purple and gold was manifested while appearing on the podcast of ESPN's Zach Lowe. During his appearance, he made light of the Lakers roster and the interesting cast of characters throughout the lineup.

"Like, go look at that Lakers roster...It looks like my 11-year-old just picked players on 2K and threw them on a roster together," Simmons said. "There is no rhyme or reason to it."

While the Lakers roster may be a little bit disjointed, they still have superstar players like LeBron James and Anthony Davis who are motivated to make a deep run in the playoffs. As far as championship-winning potential is concerned, the Lakers are in a much better spot to succeed than the Celtics.

If the Lakers do win it all this year, Simmons will be questioning his comments in no time.