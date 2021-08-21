Bill Russell is one of the biggest legends in the history of the NBA, and over the course of his 13-year career, he was able to win 11 NBA titles. In the eyes of many, Russell is a top-five player of all time, and his resume certainly lends itself well to that kind of discourse. Throughout his career, Russell has been extremely generous with his wealth, and he has also been an activist who has fought for the rights of all. Needless to say, he is an accomplished man who is respected by all.

Over the last 50 years, Russell has been living in Mercer Island, Washington near Seattle. Now, the former Celtics legend will be selling the home, and according to the Puget Sound Business Journal, Russell will be leaving behind a surprise.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

"I have left behind my trophy case and an autographed ball for the next owner, and I hope they enjoy the home as much as I have over the last almost 50 years," Russell said. Needless to say, Russell is letting the next honor have all of his memorabilia, which is quite the gesture. Russell has also auctioned off various other pieces, so it's clear he's not too worried about the historic gear.

The next owner of the estate will certainly appreciate these valuable items, and we can only imagine how much they are worth. Either way, having signed gear from Russell is definitely a great incentive to buy such a home.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

