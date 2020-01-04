After passing for a league-high 36 touchdowns, crushing Mike Vick's rushing record for a QB, and leading the Ravens to a 14-2 record, Lamar Jackson is still being slept on by Bill Polian.

It seemed like Jackson was a lock for a unanimous selection as a first-team All-Pro until the results came in and Polian, and two of his SiriusXM colleagues, chose Russell Wilson instead, as noticed by Pro Football Talk.

Polian infamously said Jackson should enter the draft as a wide receiver rather than a quarterback, an opinion he walked back as Jackson proved to be a rare talent: “I was wrong because I used the old, traditional quarterback standard with him, which is clearly why John Harbaugh and Ozzie Newsome were more prescient than I was,” he told USA Today, in November.

After throwing for a perfect passer rating in week 1 of this season, Jackson jokingly told reporters, "Not bad for a running back,” after the game.

The remaining 47 Associated Press voters all chose Jackson.

The Ravens have a first-round bye for the playoffs but will face either the Titans, Bills or Texans for the divisional round, depending on the results of this weekend's games.

That game will take place on Jan. 11.