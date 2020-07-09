With Coronavirus cases continuing to surge in many states, and increasing evidence of airborne transmission, some are starting to get seriously fed up with those still refusing to wear masks in public. Among the most peeved is Bill Nye the Science Guy, who blasted mask detractors in a TikTok post last night.

“Please, consider the following: Face masks prevent particles from my respiratory system from getting in the air and into your respiratory system,” Nye exclaimed. He then tried to blow out a candle while wearing a mask, in order to demonstrate the cloth’s effect.

“If you’re wearing one of these, you’re protecting yourself and everyone around you,” he added, emphasizing that the decision is a "matter of literally life and death."

While they may seem dramatic at first, Nye’s words are supported by scientists and doctors, the vast majority of whom agree that mask wearing dramatically reduces Coronavirus transmission rates. According to a World Health Organization study, the chance of contracting the virus is “three percent with a mask compared with 17 percent without a mask.”

Nye’s comments also echo those made recently by Tom Hanks, who was diagnosed with Covid back in March. “There’s really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow," he declared. "Wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands… Don’t be a p*ssy, get on with it, do your part.”

