Bill Murray has become a legend in the hip-hop community, if only because the GZA once described him as "Bill Groundhog Day, Ghostbustin'-Ass Murray." In that sense, many fans have come to respect his wisdom and insight, even if he doesn't directly operate under the greater hip-hop umbrella. Of course, his tenure as a legendary and beloved actor certainly helps. Most recently, Murray is starring in the upcoming film The Dead Don't Die, which stars Adam Driver, Selena Gomez, Steve Buscemi, the aforementioned RZA, and more.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

With the movie hitting theatres on June 14th, Murray has already begun making waves on the press circuit, particularly over his comments about co-star Selena Gomez. As it happens, he originally found himself negatively predisposed toward the young actress, largely due to her ridiculously gargantuan flock of Instagram followers. Speaking with People, Murray reveals that he was ultimately pleasantly surprised by Gomez, so much so that he would have liked to introduce her to her mother.

"I learned that I like her,” he admits. “I learned that whatever preconception I had about someone that had 55 million, billion followers of something, maybe, I probably thought she was different than she turned out to be. I enjoyed her very much. I like her very much. If my mother were alive I’d bring her home to her. 'Mother. I want you to meet Selena.'”

Check out the trailer for The Dead Don't Die below. Anyone got love for Bill Murray?