The 2024 Presidential election is still some time away, but there's no time like the present to predict who could be leading the nation a few years down the road – in fact, 66-year-old comedian Bill Maher has a few ideas that he thinks may help keep the Democrats in the White House for another term.

The New York native expressed his opinion that our current POTUS doesn't seem to be an ideal winning candidate for '24, although Biden has already confirmed that he plans to run again, so long as he's healthy.

Saul Loeb/Stringer/Getty Images

Maher also named former candidates like Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders, but ultimately dismissed them as well. According to the entertainer, Barack Obama is the "only person who Democrats will swarm to the polls to vote for."

The Real Time with Bill Maher host has suggested that, in order to secure a win, Obama and Biden must leave their wives (in title only, they'll actually remain in a romantic union) as the two men marry one another. The 44th President will be back in close proximity to the Oval Office, where he can act as a "de facto Prez."

As TMZ points out, "Maher is saying Democrats are losing to Republicans because of rule adherence, something scoffed at by the GOP... He's not really saying Obama and Biden should marry, he's making a do-or-die point."

Interestingly enough, Joe Rogan has also asserted that Obama has what it takes to win the forthcoming race, but he wasn't talking about Barack. Rather, he meant former FLOTUS Michelle Obama, who The Joe Rogan Experience host thinks should run with Kamala Harris as her VIP – read more about that here.

