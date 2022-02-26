Bill Maher explained the conflict between Russia and Ukraine during his monologue on Real Time With Bill Maher by comparing the countries to Kanye West and Kim Kardashian while pitting NATO as Pete Davidson.

“[There’s] a lot of heavy news, right? A lot of s—t we’ve got to talk about tonight and, you know, there’s war in Europe and we didn’t think this would happen. But [Vladimir] Putin, goddamn it, he did it. He invaded Ukraine,” Maher said on his show, Friday. “Look, for those of you who only know me from the clips they show on TMZ, it’s like Russia is Kanye and the Ukraine is Kim Kardashian and NATO is Pete Davidson.”

He also joked about West's recent beef with Billie Eilish: “It just drives Russia crazy. Today, they demanded Billie Eilish‘s apology to Travis Scott."



West and Kardashian split back in February 2021 after Kardashian filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences." In the year since, West has remained adamant about wanting to get his family back together.

Kardashian explained her reasoning for leaving West, earlier this month.

"For so long, I did what made other people happy," she explained. "And I think in the last two years I decided, I'm going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it's important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I've chosen myself. I think it's okay to choose you."

