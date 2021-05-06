Another billion-dollar divorce has shaken up social media. For nearly a year, we've been hit with news about Dr. Dre and his estranged wife Nicole Young's scathing accusations in their high-profile divorce, but attention has been diverted with the reports of Bill and Melinda Gates's split. The couple has been married for 27 years and decided that this is the time to dissolve their union.

Gates made a statement online that read, "Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives."



Brian Ach / Stringer / Getty Images

"We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in the next phase of our lives," he added. "We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life." It has been reported that Melinda will not be seeking spousal support in the divorce, and now TMZ has shared that Microsoft's co-founder made a big-money move for his estranged wife.

The former couple is reportedly working out how to divide their properties and Gates is said to have transferred $1.8 billion worth of shares to Melinda on the day they announced their divorce. "Bill's investment firm, Cascade Investment LLC, sent Melinda more than 14 million shares of Canadian National Railway Co. and more than 2.9 million shares of AutoNation Inc," reports TMZ.

People were up in arms after learning that the Gates' didn't sign a prenuptial agreement, but it's reported that prior to filing for divorce, the couple did sign off on a separation agreement. It seems that this divorce will be amicable.

