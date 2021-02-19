Former President Donald Trump has an unrequited love for Twitter. His favorite social media app, along with several others, gave the 45th President of the United States the boot from the beloved platform in January following the storming of the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters. Many people rejoiced that Trump would no longer be able to use his Twitter fingers, and according to The Washington Post, data revealed that Trump's Twitter ban led to a drop in election misinformation.



Pete Marovich - Pool/Getty Images

Other public figures, however, were a bit more skeptical of Twitter's bold move. In light of Trump's ban, Keri Hilson expressed concerns over censorship on social media, and although she was ultimately ripped to shreds by trolls and Twitter users, her point was that the social media app had set a dangerous precedent. Fellow artist Immortal Technique also chimed in on the situation and criticized "big tech" by saying, "Trump is off social media for inciting violence. So for 4 years these big tech guys loved him cuz he was good for business. Now they act? lol Also how long before they decide that I’M inciting violence. There is a long game to consider here"

Now, billionaire business magnate and philanthropist Bill Gates has added his piece to the conversation. In an interview with CNBC, Gates predicted whether Trump would ever be welcomed back to Twitter, Facebook, and other social media platforms, saying, "I think at some point he probably will be allowed back on and probably should be allowed back on."

After clarifying that social media platforms should continue to label any falsities coming from Trump's accounts, Gates said, "It’s weird when you’re, you know, saying that the election was stolen without any facts there. And how corrosive that is. But I’ll bet they’ll find a way to let him back on."

What are your thoughts on the matter? Should Trump be allowed back on social media despite his past actions?

