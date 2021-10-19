Back in 2007, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates got in trouble for sending “flirtatious” emails to one of his staff members, according to the Wall Street Journal. “While flirtatious, they were not overtly sexual, but were deemed to be inappropriate,” Frank Shaw, a spokesperson for the company, said.

The story goes that the Seattle-born billionaire sent risqué messages to a mid-level Microsoft employee, and reportedly even asked her to meet up outside of office hours.

Executives at the tech giant got word of Gates’ messages in 2008 and met with him shortly thereafter to discuss the matter. At this time, former general counsel Brad Smith and former chief people officer Lisa Brummel asked him to stop, to which he agreed, saying that the emails were “not a good idea.”

Since the co-founder agreed to co-operate and hadn’t actually made physical contact with the woman, Microsoft’s board decided against pursuing any further action against Gates.

The 65-year-old’s spokesperson, Bridgitt Arnold said that the Wall Street Journal‘s claims are “false, recycled rumors from sources who have no direct knowledge, and in some cases have significant conflicts of interest.”

Earlier this year, Gates and his wife, Melinda, made headlines when they announced their plans to divorce after 27 years of marriage. “Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives,” they shared in a statement.

Shortly after the news was released, information about Bill allegedly pursuing Microsoft employees came to light, prompting him to step away from the company’s board.

