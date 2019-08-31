Getting an inside look at the mind behind any billionaire would be interesting, but especially that of Bill Gates. Yesterday, Netflix released the first official trailer for Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates and it will release in full on September 20th.

The three-part series seems to focus on Gates' upbringing and rise to success as well as his current life and philanthropy. By the end of the trailer, Bill claims to be taking on energy, climate change, and disease eradication. As Gates said in a tweet announcing the project, it has been in the works over the last few years. Gates entire tweet reads, “I spent the last few years participating in a @netflix docuseries looking at my work and my life, and it’s coming out September 20th. I hope you enjoy what they’ve put together.”

The trailer opens with Gates answering a series of trivial questions in rapid succession until he’s hit with “What is your worst fear?” With this question, there is a pause. “I don’t want my brain to stop working,” he answers. The trailer certainly inspires hope that the series will undoubtedly be an interesting one. You can check out the trailer in its entirety below.