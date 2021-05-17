Even one of the richest men on the planet could not avoid a major scandal from breaking out in the midst of his divorce. Bill Gates is being scrutinized after revealing that he and his wife Melinda are getting a divorce after twenty-seven years of marriage. However, according to the latest bombshell reports surrounding the situation, the billionaire's behavior has been questionable for years.

A report from the Wall Street Journal shared details about Bill Gates allegedly pursuing female employees during his tenure at Microsoft as the co-founder. The report explains that Gates' "inappropriate" behavior evidently led to his removal from the board after an investigation was launched in 2019.



In a separate story, the New York Times reports that Gates reportedly flirted with at least two women who worked for him, asking one of them out to dinner following a presentation in 2006. He allegedly told the woman in an email, "If this makes you uncomfortable, pretend it never happened." She did exactly that, ghosting him and never speaking to him about it. Another woman who works for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation claims that Bill traveled to New York City with her and told her during a cocktail party, "I want to see you. Will you have dinner with me?" She says she laughed off his advances and didn't respond.

The report by the Wall Street Journal notes that Gates often made "clumsy" attempts with women at work, but he was never predatory with his behavior. It is also noted that he did not abuse his power. However, the WSJ claims that his advances essentially caused him to step down from his position at Microsoft.

On top of all of this, The Daily Beast published an article about Bill's alleged connection to Jeffrey Epstein, noting that they reportedly had several meetings where the billionaire asked for advice on how to end his "toxic" marriage.



