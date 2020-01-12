It appears Bill Cowher is heading into the Hall of Fame. The former Pittsburgh Steelers coach was just named into the Pro Football Hall of Fame's centennial class on Saturday, when President David Baker informed Cowher of his selection live on air during CBS’ NFL Today program before the Titans & Ravens game.

“Football is a total team sport,” Cowher said while fighting back tears. “I had some great players, some great coaches, the best organization in football. I’ve lived a blessed life. I’ve come to the best network on TV. It’s a family here, like it was a family that we had there. And to have to give back just something to the game of football, that’s been a part of my life, the virtues that it teaches you, the morals that you have the obligation to move on, the platforms that we have, you know, I’m a blessed man and I’ve been very blessed to have been surrounded by some very special people.”

Cowher, a Crafton, PA native who went to Carlynton High School, won one Super Bowl, won eight division titles and made the playoffs in 10 of his 15 years with the Steelers.

"Just thinking about the Pittsburgh franchise and Dan Rooney when he hired me," Cowher added, before joking, "My first goal was just not to get fired before my 20th high school reunion.’’

The centennial class was selected by a blue ribbon panel this past week. The remainder of the 15-member class of enshrinees will be revealed Wednesday morning.

Congrats to Bill Cowher on the election.