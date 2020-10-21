All it took was one photo of Bill Cosby looking distraught for people to forget about his status as a convicted sex offender, empathizing with the disgraced comedian on social media. The man, who has been accused by dozens of women of rape and sexual assault, is currently two years into his prison sentence and, in order to update his pictures at his prison facility, new mugshot photos were taken this week.

Cosby's photo started making the rounds online, showing him with a smile on his face, a mask around his neck, and an unkempt hairstyle, which worried supporters of the sex offender. Many, including Boosie Badazz, began calling for Cosby's release, using his old age to argue that he is going to die soon anyway.

As if to reassure everybody that has been praying for Cosby after the photos started circulating, the comedian's team has shared a new picture of him, looking much happier, during a phone call with his publicist.

"This photo was taken by his publicist, Andrew Wyatt, during his first virtual video conference call with Mr. Cosby last week," writes the latest post on Cosby's Twitter account. "We are posting this to reassure his family and supporters that he is doing ok during this pandemic."

The new image shows Cosby with more of a genuine smile on his face, actually looking quite satisfied. Of course, there is still sadness there but that will likely never go away.